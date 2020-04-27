UrduPoint.com
Social Activists Distribute Ration Among Artists

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 10:45 PM

The social activists engaged with ration distribution among deserving families of Sanghar reached to assist artists, singers and musicians

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The social activists engaged with ration distribution among deserving families of Sanghar reached to assist artists, singers and musicians.

The local singers, musicians and artists are passing through hard times during lockdown as their livelihood is badly affected in these days.

A team of social activists led by Amir Raput distributed ration on Monday among 38 city artists who were confined at their homes under supervision of Professor Nawaz Kambar.

On the occasion, Amir Rajput said due to lockdown the most affected people were daily wagers while artists, singers and musicians were of no exception.

