UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Activists Strongly Condemn Indian Army Brutalities In IIOJ&K

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 02:10 PM

Social activists strongly condemn Indian army brutalities in IIOJ&K

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Social activists strongly condemned the brutalities of Indian army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and termed India as a country using terrorism as a state policy instrument.

Social activists Shahid Mahmood Ansari and Zahida Hameed while talking to APP here on Saturday regarding Kashmir black day (Oct-27) said that India was committing inhuman acts by using pellet guns on innocent Kashmiris.

The Indian army was involved in genocide of Kashmiris and breaking all records of brutalities to achieve its nefarious designs of bringing about demographic change in IIOJ&K.

They said that India have been depriving Kashmiris of basic human rights since long and had imposed communication black out recently in the valley.

The whole Pakistani nation was standing by their Kashmiri brethren in their independence struggle and hoped that the Kashmiris would win their freedom soon.

The Kashmir black day would be observed across the country to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and to highlight their plight before the world.

The human rights organizations had raised voice and condemned cruelties of India in IIOJ&K.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army Jammu Independence All

Recent Stories

Polish President Duda infected with coronavirus

46 minutes ago

UAE welcomes Sudan&#039;s decision to initiate rel ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Zambian President on Indep ..

1 hour ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

3 hours ago

31 Italian companies to take part in virtual WETEX ..

3 hours ago

Virtual WETEX, Dubai Solar show start Monday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.