Social activists strongly condemn Indian army brutalities in IIOJ&K

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Social activists strongly condemned the brutalities of Indian army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and termed India as a country using terrorism as a state policy instrument.

Social activists Shahid Mahmood Ansari and Zahida Hameed while talking to APP here on Saturday regarding Kashmir black day (Oct-27) said that India was committing inhuman acts by using pellet guns on innocent Kashmiris.

The Indian army was involved in genocide of Kashmiris and breaking all records of brutalities to achieve its nefarious designs of bringing about demographic change in IIOJ&K.

They said that India have been depriving Kashmiris of basic human rights since long and had imposed communication black out recently in the valley.

The whole Pakistani nation was standing by their Kashmiri brethren in their independence struggle and hoped that the Kashmiris would win their freedom soon.

The Kashmir black day would be observed across the country to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and to highlight their plight before the world.

The human rights organizations had raised voice and condemned cruelties of India in IIOJ&K.