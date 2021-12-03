UrduPoint.com

Social Activists Urge For Respecting Equal Rights Of Specially-abled Persons

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 01:30 PM

Social activists urge for respecting equal rights of specially-abled persons

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Social activists Friday on 'International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021' stressed for respecting the equal rights of specially-abled persons and underlined the need of an inclusive culture that embraces persons with disabilities so that they can equally participate in the society.

President, Special Talent Exchange Program, Islamabad, Pakistan Muhammad Atif Sheikh, while talking to ptv news, called upon government departments, civil society, philanthropists and media to make concerted efforts for ensuring active and full participation of people with disability in the mainstream of national life.

He stressed the need to change societal norms through intensive media awareness campaigns to remove the stigma attached to disable persons.

He said no doubt present government has taken a number of initiatives to systematically address the challenges that special persons were facing but there is still a long way to go, adding, media can play a pivotal role for encouraging special persons to play their role in every walk of life according to their talent.

Every year, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed with a particular theme. This year, the theme for International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 is 'Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID 19 world', he mentioned.

Atif Sheikh explained that he is the President of the Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP), a self- help organization for persons with disabilities. Founded in 1997, STEP under the leadership of Mr. Sheikh has become a strong voice for citizens with disabilities in Pakistan.

He also stressed that equal education opportunities are basic keys to empower of every person including persons with disabilities.

"There is dire need to recognize the competence of every individual, enhance the knowledge and skill levels, empower each disabled person for a prosperous society", he emphasized.

Another Social activist & Country Director Sight savers Pakistan Munazza Gillani highlighted that due to lack of awareness in society persons with disabilities faced many barriers, however, it is important for society to pay special attention towards fellow human beings and offer them same opportunities of basic rights.

She said we need to work collectively for tackling the obstacles, injustices and discrimination that persons with disabilities experience in society.

Munazza Gillani said that it is our moral, social and religious obligation to work for the rights of special people, adding, present government was committed to promote empowerment, provision of opportunities and equal participation for the persons with disabilities.

