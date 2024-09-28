Social And Behaviour Change Cell Innaugurate In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Ihtisham Ali, on Saturday, inaugurated the Social and Behaviour Change (SBC) Cell at the Directorate General Health Services to promote positive behavioural change and strengthen public relationships during health crises.
On this occasion, Secretary Health, Adeel Shah, Director General Health Services (DGHS), Dr Muhammad Saleem, Additional Directors General (ADGs), Dr Shahid Yunis, Dr. Basit Saleem, Dr Siraj, Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors of Health Department, UNICEF Health Team Lead KP, Dr Inamullah Khan and representatives from UNICEF attended the ceremony.
Talking to the participants Advisor on Health said that the establishment of the SBC Cell is a significant milestone for our Health Department.
"We are grateful for UNICEF's unwavering support and commitment to improving healthcare services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, " he said.
This cell will play a pivotal role in promoting positive behavioural change and strengthening public relationships during health crises.
Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Saleem said that the establishment of the SBC Cell is unique in many aspects, as it provides an institutional structure to integrate all kinds of social and behavioural change efforts, especially to respond to public health emergencies.
UNICEF Health Team Lead KP, Dr. Inamullah Khan said that this initiative fills a crucial gap in creating awareness among the people.
"We urge the provincial government and health department to utilize this cell for the benefit of the community. UNICEF is committed to supporting the Health Department in its efforts to improve healthcare services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" he shared.
About the key objectives of the SBC Cell Dr Innamullah Khan said it provides a platform for integrating social and behavioural change efforts and enhancing responsiveness to public health emergencies.
He said this cell will Build the capacities of health department stakeholders and partners and will Review and provide technical support for SBC plans and materials.
He added that this cell will also Periodically share materials on preventing and controlling epidemics through behavioural change and Ensure effective complaint management.
