Social boycott awarness drive 'only way to protect child labour in domestic work: CPWB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairperson of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmad Friday stressed social boycott awareness drives to control rising incidents of child labour in domestic work which remained a widespread, but hidden, phenomenon all over the world including our country.

"Social advocacy has a crucial long-term role to play in raising awareness about child labour," she said while talking to a Private news channel.

"The media, government and non-governmental organizations have an important function to identify and bring to public attention problems of child exploitation in our society," she emphasized.

A boycott of social media sites could force firms to take action to safeguard children, she said, adding, we should have strong policies and educate families on the precautions they should take.

"Young people should find social media valuable and we want to make sure we are doing our utmost to ensure their safety," she added.

Replying to a question, she said, "Child domestic labour is one of the most pressing child rights issues in our country, and yet, it is also the most neglected one." She said, "Let all come together with CPWB and say no to child domestic labour." Sara Ahmad urged the provincial governments for introducing legislative reforms to end child domestic labour and introduce more protection bureaus for the welfare of children.

"Education is a central element to the tackling of child labour, especially the education of women and girls," she added.