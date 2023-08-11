Open Menu

Social Boycott Awarness Drive 'only Way To Protect Child Labour In Domestic Work: CPWB

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Social boycott awarness drive 'only way to protect child labour in domestic work: CPWB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairperson of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmad Friday stressed social boycott awareness drives to control rising incidents of child labour in domestic work which remained a widespread, but hidden, phenomenon all over the world including our country.

"Social advocacy has a crucial long-term role to play in raising awareness about child labour," she said while talking to a Private news channel.

"The media, government and non-governmental organizations have an important function to identify and bring to public attention problems of child exploitation in our society," she emphasized.

A boycott of social media sites could force firms to take action to safeguard children, she said, adding, we should have strong policies and educate families on the precautions they should take.

"Young people should find social media valuable and we want to make sure we are doing our utmost to ensure their safety," she added.

Replying to a question, she said, "Child domestic labour is one of the most pressing child rights issues in our country, and yet, it is also the most neglected one." She said, "Let all come together with CPWB and say no to child domestic labour." Sara Ahmad urged the provincial governments for introducing legislative reforms to end child domestic labour and introduce more protection bureaus for the welfare of children.

"Education is a central element to the tackling of child labour, especially the education of women and girls," she added.

Related Topics

World Education Social Media Young Women Media All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

33 minutes ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

54 minutes ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

60 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of ..

Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Riaz to hold second round of consultation to select caretak ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2023

4 hours ago
Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of i ..

Emirates Foundation announces H1 2023 results of its ‘DAWAMEE’ programme

11 hours ago
 Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairm ..

Climate change real challenge across globe: Chairman WAPDA

12 hours ago
 Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

Kashmiri's to observe Aug 15 as Black Day

12 hours ago
 Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

Ukraine urges evacuations as Russia claims gains

13 hours ago
 Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Bali ..

Canadian HC calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss b ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss bilateral relations

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan