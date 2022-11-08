UrduPoint.com

Social Development Impossible Without Girls' Education: Senator Imamuddin Shouqeen

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Senator Imamuddin Shouqeen on Monday said that without girls' education, child social uplift was impossible as he vowed to provide maximum education opportunities in Sanghar district

He expressed these views during his visit at the double section girls' high school.

The PPP leader urged girl students to prove their skills in the education sector so that they could participate in the development and prosperity of the country.

He further said that Sindh government was taking sincere efforts to equip girls with higher education and in this connection thousands of teachers had been hired after conducting strict examinations and related tests.

The senator on the occasion announced to install RO plant, repair water tanks, build more washrooms, and repairing furniture on his personal expenditure.

