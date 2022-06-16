UrduPoint.com

Social Development, People's Welfare Among Govt's Priorities: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Social development, people's welfare among govt's priorities: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said social development, and the people's welfare and betterment were among the government's priorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said social development, and the people's welfare and betterment were among the government's priorities.

He was talking Advisor on Political Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, who called on him here.

Former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Yousaf was also present in the meeting during which the country's political situation was discussed.

Engineer Amir Muqam appreciated the Federal government for the provision of cheaper wheat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as the measures being taken for development projects in the province.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Muqam Government Wheat

Recent Stories

EOC holds polio orientation workshop for Dera poli ..

EOC holds polio orientation workshop for Dera police

57 seconds ago
 OCCI organizes industry dialog on climate actions ..

OCCI organizes industry dialog on climate actions Pakistan needs to achieve NDCs ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns Maryam's appeal till ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns Maryam's appeal till June 23

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders more facilities, strict monito ..

Commissioner orders more facilities, strict monitoring mechanism for MPS at BoG ..

2 minutes ago
 Prosperity can't possible without participation of ..

Prosperity can't possible without participation of women: Kulsoom

2 minutes ago
 St Patrick's church, high school will be repaired: ..

St Patrick's church, high school will be repaired: CM Sindh

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.