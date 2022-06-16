Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said social development, and the people's welfare and betterment were among the government's priorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said social development, and the people's welfare and betterment were among the government's priorities.

He was talking Advisor on Political Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, who called on him here.

Former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Yousaf was also present in the meeting during which the country's political situation was discussed.

Engineer Amir Muqam appreciated the Federal government for the provision of cheaper wheat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as the measures being taken for development projects in the province.