UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Distancing A Collective Responsibility To Contain Coronavirus: President

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:12 PM

Social distancing a collective responsibility to contain coronavirus: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said maintaining a social distance like avoidance of handshake was the collective responsibility to contain the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said maintaining a social distance like avoidance of handshake was the collective responsibility to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the people must greet each other by placing hand on the forehead or chest to avoid the contact of one's hand with the infected ones.

He said the Chinese government had played a vibrant role to contain the virus but it traveled from Iran to Pakistan and called for strict isolation of the cases as did by other countries.

To a question, the president said the national unity was a must to tackle the challenges.

He said Pakistani nation had a unique characteristic of showing compassion to the helpless refugees, philanthropy and also a distinction of successfully eliminating terrorism which other countries could not achieve.

He urged media's role on certain social issues like protection of women's inheritance rights, breastfeeding and malnutrition.

This way, media could contribute to the development of the country, he added.

To a question, the president said the fourth industrial revolution was of the artificial intelligence and it was a must for Pakistan to join the race.

He said the world craved over Pakistan for being rich with more than sixty percent of its population with less than thirty years of age.

He said Pakistan had sought request from four countries for skilled IT graduates. But unfortunately, the country was not producing the graduates of international standard as out of 30,000 graduates passed out every year, only 6,000 could get jobs while rest remained unemployed.

However, he said under his initiative of artificial intelligence, the experts from the Silicon Valley would train the teachers in Pakistan which would help Pakistan produce quality graduates.

Considering the ongoing efforts and potential, he hoped that Pakistan would earn reputation in the field of software exports.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Iran China Women Media TV From Government Refugee Race Unity Foods Limited Jobs Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

1 hour ago

'Test every suspected case' of COVID-19: WHO

19 seconds ago

Russian court backs Putin presidential 'reset' pla ..

20 seconds ago

Sindh High court hear 20 cases per day , Suggests ..

21 seconds ago

140,000 workers laid off in Ireland over virus: st ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.