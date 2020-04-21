Social distancing only solution to avoid COVID-19: Principal PGMI

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and member Federal Ministry of Science and Technology Task Force for coronavirus, Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that social distancing was the only solution to overcome the coronavirus pendamic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and member Federal Ministry of Science and Technology Task Force for coronavirus , Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that social distancing was the only solution to overcome the coronavirus pendamic.

He expressed these views while talking to the media, here on Tuesday. He said that with the consultation of Ulma government had prepared SOPs and if, they were kept in view then the situation could be controlled in Ramazan.

He said that the 'Task Force for the Corona', under the leadership of Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, specialists and scientists of various institutions was conducting rapid research on the coronavirus under the supervision of Prof. Ata-ur-Rehman, adding that during the next 10-12 months there can be big breakthrough regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

Prof Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that coronavirus patients were less found in pregnant women, while a study was being conducted with collaboration of Denmark. He advised that newly born baby should be fed through mother's milk but by feeder.

Principal PGMI said the Federal Task Force for Corona was holding meetings via video link, and a formation of a new foundation was also under consideration with data from various health organizations. He urged people to take coronavirus seriously and ensure social distancing so that they could be protected.

Prof. Al-freed concluded that due to the 'Telemedicine' service 50 percent of visitors in hospitals had been decrease while the people were able to get treatment in minimum possible time.