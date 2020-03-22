'Social distancing, self isolation solution to prevent from coronavirus'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq have said that the only solution to prevent from coronavirus was self isolation and social distancing.

They expressed these views with representatives of print and electronic media in DC office while reviewing security measures taken in connection with the Corona virus in Sialkot district.

They urged the people to stay at their homes in a bid to keep the people and society safe from coronavirus.

They reviewed in details the precautionary measures made by Sialkot district administration to avert coronavirus.

SAPM Usman Dar said that the only care and prevention was the solution to be safe from coronavirus.

He said that people should stay at home with their families to be safe and they must wear masks on their faces if they have to go out of their homes. He said that people must avoid unnecessary outgoing from their homes.

Usman Dar said that the people should follow necessary instructions and orders issued by the government to cope coronavirus.

He said that stern legal action would be taken against hoarders.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq said that the government had made extraordinary measures for saving people from coronavirus besides motivating the people to adopt all the preventive and precautionary measures.

He said that district administration was taking effective measures in connection with coronavirus.

He said that people would have to change their daily routine matters to combat coronavirus besides giving up all their actions which could cause spread of coronavirus.

Ch. Ikhlaq said that the government had made effective arrangements to ensure supply of daily use items for the people, adding that the supply would not be stopped. He said that everyone would have to play pivotal role in combating the coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz, Assistant Commissioner Javeria Maqbul Randhawa, Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Mehdi, Assistant Commissioner Paswar Aamir, Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Azharul Haq and DHO Afzal Bhalli were also present on the occasion.