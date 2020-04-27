Social distancing SOP adopted in South Waziristan

The standard operating procedures (SOP) of Social Distancing was fully implemented in Taraweeh and other prayers at mosques in Wana, South Waziristan district with the support of ulema

In pursuance with instructions of provincial government and following the directions of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan HameedUllahKhan, AC Wana AmirNawaz held meetings with Ulema at Wana for implementation of SOPs for Taraveeh and prayers.

SOP issued was circulated amongst Ulema and were briefed thoroughly about implementation. Ulema assured their all out support for implementation of the same.