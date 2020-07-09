UrduPoint.com
Social Distancing, Vital Tool To Remain Safe From Covid-19: Dr Shahana

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:03 PM

Social distancing, vital tool to remain safe from Covid-19: Dr Shahana

Vice Chancellor, Women University, Swabi, Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi has said that a real change was taking place in the world as social distancing has become a vital tool to remain safe from Covid-19

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Women University, Swabi, Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi has said that a real change was taking place in the world as social distancing has become a vital tool to remain safe from Covid-19.

The world's history has no such instance and to protect ourselves we have to adopt precautionary measures in principle. If we showed negligence towards adopting precautions then it would be difficult to remain safe from this disease.

She was addressing an awareness seminar titled food Biodiversity, Immune Weakness and Covid-19 arranged by Online.Net here on Thursday. The online seminar was attended by faculty members and people from different walks of life.

Dr Shahana said in today's arena protecting ourselves was in fact protecting others as these was no such confirmed medicine in the market against coronavirus.

As long there was no proper medicine available we have to adopt ourselves in a new world which needed extra precautions and social distancing.

She said relaxation in the wake of Eid ul Fitr caused a surge in cases of coronavirus infection and if we do not adopt preventive measures during Eid ul Adha and Muharram there was a possibility that cases of coronavirus may further climb.

She said around one hundred and fifty thousand people had recovered from this infection adding thanks to government as now the capacity of laboratories for corona tests had been enhanced. However, she said the protecting oneself was the only way to remain safe from this disease adding wearing safety mask had now become prerequisite for us.

The seminar was also addressed by Dr Sayyeda Mehwish from Sargodha University.

