Social, Economic Development Of Balochistan Top Priority Of Govt: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 10:27 PM

Social, economic development of Balochistan top priority of Govt: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said welfare of the people of Balochistan and social and economic development of the province were among the top priorities of the government and the provincial government would be provided every possible cooperation in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said welfare of the people of Balochistan and social and economic development of the province were among the top priorities of the government and the provincial government would be provided every possible cooperation in that regard.

The prime minister stated this while talking to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, who called on him at the PM Office. Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, MNAs Sardar Israr Khan Tarin, Khalid Magsi, Senators Anwar ul Haq, Ahmed Khan and Taj Afridi were also present in the meeting.

Matters related to overall situation of the province, particularly the steps taken to contain the coronavirus and ongoing development projects were discussed during the meeting.

