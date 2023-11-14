Open Menu

Social, Economical Mainstreaming Of PWDs Inevitable For Development: President

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Social, economical mainstreaming of PWDs inevitable for development: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that the social and economic mainstreaming of the persons with disabilities (PWDs) was inevitable for progress of the country.

The president, in a meeting with a delegation of Chal Foundation headed by Chairman Feroz Ahmed, said the needs of the PWDs could be overcome by providing assistive technology and artificial limbs.

He also called for steps to ensure indigenous production of quality and affordable assistive technology and artificial limbs for facilitation of the PWDs.

The president also emphasized practical and policy-level measures to make the PWDs productive citizens of the country.

He lauded the Chal Foundation's role for welfare, rehabilitation and facilitation of the differently-abled-persons.

The members of the delegation apprised the president of the steps taken by the Foundation for betterment of the PWDs including the provision of artificial limbs and assistive technology.

Besides, the Foundation was also extending other facilities to the differently-abled-persons including rehabilitation, therapy and treatment, it was told.

The delegation also apprised the president of different projects being undertaken by the Foundation as well as the needs of the PWDs.

Related Topics

Technology Progress Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming ..

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming UK's foreign minister

5 minutes ago
 Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

2 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

2 hours ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

2 hours ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

2 hours ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

6 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

17 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

17 hours ago
 Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan