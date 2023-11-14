Social, economical mainstreaming of PWDs inevitable for development: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that the social and economic mainstreaming of the persons with disabilities (PWDs) was inevitable for progress of the country.

The president, in a meeting with a delegation of Chal Foundation headed by Chairman Feroz Ahmed, said the needs of the PWDs could be overcome by providing assistive technology and artificial limbs.

He also called for steps to ensure indigenous production of quality and affordable assistive technology and artificial limbs for facilitation of the PWDs.

The president also emphasized practical and policy-level measures to make the PWDs productive citizens of the country.

He lauded the Chal Foundation's role for welfare, rehabilitation and facilitation of the differently-abled-persons.

The members of the delegation apprised the president of the steps taken by the Foundation for betterment of the PWDs including the provision of artificial limbs and assistive technology.

Besides, the Foundation was also extending other facilities to the differently-abled-persons including rehabilitation, therapy and treatment, it was told.

The delegation also apprised the president of different projects being undertaken by the Foundation as well as the needs of the PWDs.