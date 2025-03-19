Social entrepreneurship vital for poverty alleviation: Amjad Sqib

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Founder and Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib has said if people honestly pay their Zakat, poverty would become a thing of the past.

Addressing a seminar on 'Social Entrepreneurship', organised by the Department of Sociology at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan on Wednesday, He said that 50 per cent of the country’s population lives below the poverty line, urging the other half to take responsibility for their well-being.

Dr Saqib stressed that sincerity in one's intentions leads to inevitable success. He recalled that Akhuwat Foundation started its journey with a modest sum of Rs. 25,000 and had since grown into a massive initiative providing interest-free loans worth billions to uplift people from poverty. He added that over 6.2 million individuals in Pakistan have benefited from these microfinance loans.

Calling sociology a crucial discipline, Dr Saqib stated students pursuing this field are ambassadors of social change.

He expressed hope that, together with these students, Akhuwat Foundation could play a significant role in eradicating poverty and improving living standards.

Vice-Chancellor of BZU Multan Dr Muhammad Zubair Iqbal also addressed the gathering, stressing the university’s commitment to providing quality education at minimal fees despite limited resources. He underscored the importance of Social Entrepreneurship, stating that the university would promote it to bring meaningful changes within available resources.

Sociology Department Chairman Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Warraich, along with Dr. Kamran Ashfaq, also spoke at the event. The seminar was attended by a large number of faculty members and students, including senior professors such as Dr. Rehana Kausar, Dr. Nazim Labar, Dr. Saika Imtiaz, Dr. Sadiq Shahid, Dr. Muqarab Akbar, Dr. Deen Muhammad Zahid, Dr. Javed Ahmed, Dr. Seema Mehmood, Dr. Mureed Hussain, Dr. Saima Afzal, Dr. Sabgha Noor, Syed Ahmed Gilani, Asifa Ashraf, and Aziz Shah.