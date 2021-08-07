UrduPoint.com

Social Figure Of Nowshera Haji Ameen Shot Dead At Motorway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 07:22 PM

Social figure of Nowshera Haji Ameen shot dead at Motorway

The unknown assailants on Saturday shot dead well known social figure of Nowshera, Haji Ameen and seriously injured his wife at Motorway (M-1) near Nissata Interchange of Charsadda district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The unknown assailants on Saturday shot dead well known social figure of Nowshera, Haji Ameen and seriously injured his wife at Motorway (M-1) near Nissata Interchange of Charsadda district.

Police said, Haji Ameen of Pir Sabaaq, Nowshera was on his way to home when unknown assailants intercepted his vehicle bearing registration number ICT 002 near Kalyaas Turn, Nissata and started indiscriminate firing on people on board.

As a result Haji Ameen received a fatal bullet injuries in the head and died on the spot. His wife also sustained serious bullet injuries and later shifted to Charsadda hospital in precarious condition.

Police said Haji Ameen was a permanent resident of Peshawar and residing in Nowshera district for property business. Police after registering a case, have started investigation.

