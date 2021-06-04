UrduPoint.com
Social Harmony Interlinked With Proactive Role Of Religious Scholars, Intelligentsia:NA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 12:05 AM

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said that the role of religious institutions was inevitable for maintaining social peace and harmony in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said that the role of religious institutions was inevitable for maintaining social peace and harmony in the country.

Speaking in the meeting of the high powered committee constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to reform the laws related with Evacuee trust property in Islamabad, speaker emphasised on the role of religious scholars for establishing peace and harmony in the country.

He said that legislation against basic teachings of islam is even unthinkable. Suggestions and opinions of religious scholars of all schools of thoughts would be included while legislating in such matters.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed; Minister for Religion and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri; Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Allama Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz and religious scholars from diverse schools of thoughts attended the meeting.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri remarked that this incumbent government believed in inclusive approach and desire to seek suggestions from religious scholars and intelligentsia to reform laws relating to Auqaf Laws.

