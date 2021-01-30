UrduPoint.com
Social Issues Highlighted Through Stage Play At Arts Council

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 04:46 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :A funny stage play entitled 'Mr Half Fry' was presented under the auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts to highlight different social issues through humor and comedy which create unrest in society.

The play was written by senior artist Anjum Malik and directed by Shahzada Ghaffar.

The caste include Rizwana Khan, Saleem Afandi, Sapna Shah, Shahzada Ghaffar, Hameed Babar, Hina Gul, Anjum Malik, Sajjad Ahmed, Haji Qayyum, Shahzad Pappu and others played wonder role in the play which was appreciated by the people.

The aim of the play was to provide neat and clean entertainment facility to the people of twin cities.

The participants of the play were off the view that people came to Arts Council with their family due to neat & clean entertainment.

