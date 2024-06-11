Social Justice Can Address Child Labour Challenge
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Secretary school Education Department (SED) South Punjab, Dr. Ubaidullah Khokhar Tuesday stated that children were the future of any nation, and the challenge of child labour can be addressed by promoting social justice.
In a message of World Day Against Child Labour, he said that education was a fundamental right of every child, and the SED South Punjab has launched the 'Subh-e-Nau School Project' for the first time in Pakistan. This project ensures that children working in workshops, hotels, and factories receive quality education from 7 to 10 am.
The secretary emphasized the need to discourage child labor in brick kilns, workshops, hotels, and forced begging. Due to the effective measures taken by the dept there has been a significant reduction in the number of out-of-school children, and special initiatives have been taken to educate working children and members of the transgender community.
In his message, he further stressed the need for collective efforts and raising public awareness to eliminate child labor from society.
