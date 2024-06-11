Open Menu

Social Justice Can Address Child Labour Challenge

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Social justice can address child labour challenge

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Secretary school Education Department (SED) South Punjab, Dr. Ubaidullah Khokhar Tuesday stated that children were the future of any nation, and the challenge of child labour can be addressed by promoting social justice.

In a message of World Day Against Child Labour, he said that education was a fundamental right of every child, and the SED South Punjab has launched the 'Subh-e-Nau School Project' for the first time in Pakistan. This project ensures that children working in workshops, hotels, and factories receive quality education from 7 to 10 am.

The secretary emphasized the need to discourage child labor in brick kilns, workshops, hotels, and forced begging. Due to the effective measures taken by the dept there has been a significant reduction in the number of out-of-school children, and special initiatives have been taken to educate working children and members of the transgender community.

In his message, he further stressed the need for collective efforts and raising public awareness to eliminate child labor from society.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Punjab From Labour

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

2 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

3 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

12 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan