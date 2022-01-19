Social leader emphasizes youth to concentrate on quality education

Leading social worker Dr. Qadir Sarki has emphasized upon the youth to acquire quality education so that they would be able to explore employment opportunities and share their pool for the development of their homeland

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Leading social worker Dr. Qadir Sarki has emphasized upon the youth to acquire quality education so that they would be able to explore employment opportunities and share their pool for the development of their homeland.

He emphasized this while addressing a seminar on "The future of Sindh and education and employment opportunities in the world" held at the Gender Resource Center of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Wednesday.

He said"Nation is waiting for a miracle from youth who can make a bright future for their homeland therefore the youth must realize the responsibility and concentrate on their study with dedication and devotion so that they can avail employment opportunities and meet the challenges of the modern world." He said"Information technology has revolutionized the world while modern academic and research topics are bringing business and education development but unfortunately our nation is currently far from other nations in this competitive arena.

" "Even today, we are more concerned about basic amenities and livelihoods than other nations" he said and added, "The world is shifting to e-business, but even today we are unfamiliar with the world standards of export,domestic industry, value chain, by-products, and self-reliance." In view of the current situation, he said that the youth should realize their responsibility and play their due role so that their homeland could meet the challenges of the modern world. The alumni and graduates of Sindh Agriculture University could take advantage of different forums abroad particularly in Dubai and London and employment opportunities, he added.

The Director Advancement and Financial Assistance Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbar said that the university management has been engaged in providing guidance and training to its graduates regarding employment, self-employment and opportunities available in the countries of the world.