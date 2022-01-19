UrduPoint.com

Social Leader Emphasizes Youth To Concentrate On Quality Education

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Social leader emphasizes youth to concentrate on quality education

Leading social worker Dr. Qadir Sarki has emphasized upon the youth to acquire quality education so that they would be able to explore employment opportunities and share their pool for the development of their homeland

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Leading social worker Dr. Qadir Sarki has emphasized upon the youth to acquire quality education so that they would be able to explore employment opportunities and share their pool for the development of their homeland.

He emphasized this while addressing a seminar on "The future of Sindh and education and employment opportunities in the world" held at the Gender Resource Center of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Wednesday.

He said"Nation is waiting for a miracle from youth who can make a bright future for their homeland therefore the youth must realize the responsibility and concentrate on their study with dedication and devotion so that they can avail employment opportunities and meet the challenges of the modern world." He said"Information technology has revolutionized the world while modern academic and research topics are bringing business and education development but unfortunately our nation is currently far from other nations in this competitive arena.

" "Even today, we are more concerned about basic amenities and livelihoods than other nations" he said and added, "The world is shifting to e-business, but even today we are unfamiliar with the world standards of export,domestic industry, value chain, by-products, and self-reliance." In view of the current situation, he said that the youth should realize their responsibility and play their due role so that their homeland could meet the challenges of the modern world. The alumni and graduates of Sindh Agriculture University could take advantage of different forums abroad particularly in Dubai and London and employment opportunities, he added.

The Director Advancement and Financial Assistance Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbar said that the university management has been engaged in providing guidance and training to its graduates regarding employment, self-employment and opportunities available in the countries of the world.

Related Topics

Sindh World Technology Business Education Agriculture Dubai London From Industry Share Employment

Recent Stories

DC visits Maqbool Colony, directs timely completio ..

DC visits Maqbool Colony, directs timely completion of drainage system, park

56 seconds ago
 First phase of Swat Agriculture Varsity to complet ..

First phase of Swat Agriculture Varsity to complete next year: PD

58 seconds ago
 Govt urged for allowing trade with Afghanistan in ..

Govt urged for allowing trade with Afghanistan in Pak-Rupees

1 minute ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs200 to Rs125,200 per tol ..

Gold prices increase by Rs200 to Rs125,200 per tola 19 Jan 2022

1 minute ago
 CPO distributes cash prizes, commendatory certific ..

CPO distributes cash prizes, commendatory certificates among police personnel

7 minutes ago
 Work on master plan for city's beautification unde ..

Work on master plan for city's beautification underway

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.