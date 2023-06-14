Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

(@Abdulla99267510)

The incumbent Pakistan's government has registered cases against Raja, who is known for his support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), under anti-terrorism provisions.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2023) Social media activist and YouTuber, Adil Raja, has been apprehended by British authorities, although the grounds for his arrest remain uncertain.

The incumbent Pakista's government registered cases against Raja, who is known for his support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), under anti-terrorism provisions.

The government of Pakistan previously lodged multiple complaints against Raja in the United Kingdom, including one relating to the riots that occurred on May 9. These riots were triggered by the arrest of the PTI leader from the Islamabad High Court in connection with a £190 million settlement case.

According to the Pakistani government, Raja, alongside other activists, utilized social media platforms to propagate hateful and anti-state sentiments. Consequently, they lodged a complaint with the UK authorities, accusing Raja of attempting to destabilize the country through the dissemination of fake news.

At present, the London police have not issued an official statement concerning the arrest.

Raja's legal representative has expressed difficulty in establishing contact with the social media activist over the past few hours.