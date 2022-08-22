UrduPoint.com

Social Media Activist Jameel Farooqui Arrested In Karachi: Islamabad Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Social media activist Jameel Farooqui arrested in Karachi: Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Youtuber and social media activist Jameel Farooqi has been arrested in Karachi for making false allegations against Islamabad Police related to the torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

The Islamabad Police, in a statement on Monday, said that Jameel Farooqui was taken into custody after a case was filed against him at the Ramna Police Station.

According to the police, he had falsely accused the Islamabad Police in his Vlog that the police had physically and sexually assaulted Shehbaz Gill.

The police had indicated action against those making inflammatory, fabricated and false allegations, the statement added.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Social Media

