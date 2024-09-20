Social media addiction affecting regional music, hujra culture in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Once a vibrant hub for cultural events, the hujra (guest house) of Bahadar Khan in Mohib Banda village, Nowshera, now stands nearly deserted due to the rising influence of social media adversely affected the regional music in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Historically, this hujra hosted weekly concerts during weddings and celebrations, drawing local audiences eager to enjoy live music performances and connect with one another.

Bahadar Khan, who has kept his hujra open since 2000 in honour of his father’s legacy, noted that interest from the youth has dwindled due to social media onslaught.

“The doors of my hujra are still open for cultural programs, but social media and in-house gatherings have diminished the enthusiasm for musical events,” he lamented.

Bahadar recalled the days when renowned artists like Khayal Muhammad and Ustad Rafiq Shinwari captivated audiences. Now, visitors encountered empty chairs where once there were lively crowds discussing both regional and global issues.

Local singer Shahzaib Khan, who began his career at this hujra, acknowledged the decline in live music events due to social media’s prevalence, emphasizing the importance of cultural gatherings for fostering a tolerant and vibrant community.

Bakhtzada Khan, a senior research officer at the archaeology and museums department, pointed out that hujra culture dates back approximately 5,000 years in KP, playing a significant role in Pashtun traditions and social cohesion.

The hujra has been depicted as more than just a gathering place and is a center for learning and a space for instilling cultural values. Notable Pashto poets have recognized its significance in their works, underscoring its role in the preservation of music and traditions.

As internet usage in Pakistan surges—with over 111 million users and a significant number engaging with social media—traditional cultural practices face challenges. The prevalence of platforms like Facebook and TikTok further shifted attention away from local music.

Khayal Muhammad, a leading figure in Pashto ghazal, described the hujra as the backbone of Pashtun society, warning that the decline of this cultural institution is tantamount of loss for the entire community.

Pride of performance, actor Javed Babar emphasized that while other cultures may have community centers, for the Pashtuns, the hujra serves as a vital space for ethical learning and cultural engagement.

Community leaders believed revitalizing the hujra and regional music is achievable. They suggested integrating Wi-Fi and modern amenities to attract youth to hujra, thereby allowing them to blend entertainment with cultural education under the guidance of elders.

They called on the KP government to implement a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate hujra culture and local music, proposing the establishment of libraries, game rooms, and meeting spaces equipped with internet access and necessary furnishings to support young artists and musicians.

