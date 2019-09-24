UrduPoint.com
Social Media, An Effective Tool To Promote Moderate & Enlightened Image Of Pakistan: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 06:26 PM

Social media, an effective tool to promote moderate & enlightened image of Pakistan: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that social media could be used as an effective tool to promote moderate and enlightened image of Pakistan and counter negative perceptions about the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that social media could be used as an effective tool to promote moderate and enlightened image of Pakistan and counter negative perceptions about the country.

Speaking as chief guest at the closing ceremony of digital media workshop, jointly organized by Facebook and National Information Technology board (NITB), she said that there were 41 million users of Facebook in the country. She said that "the government wants to make the social media more vibrant and empower it so that we could counter hybrid wars, being fought on the social media." She said as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan automation and E-governance were key to root out corrupt practices from the public sector offices.

She said that social media was the best tool for accountability of the government but at the same time, there was need to adopt some mechanism in consultation with the stakeholders to counter the menace of fake news and personal attacks.

She said that neighboring India was denying fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people and blatantly violating United Nations Resolutions on the dispute but when Pakistani users shared pictures and videos of Indian atrocities, their accounts were blocked.

She said that Facebook was a platform of freedom of expression and blocking content showing India repression in Occupied Kashmir was against the spirit of right to free speech.

The SAPM said that such trainings were vital and it was satisfactory to note that public relations officers of 37 ministries and representatives from various government organizations have participated in it. However, she suggested that similar trainings should also be organized at provincial level.

She said that social media now had become need of every personand it could play an important role in promotion of positive traits in theyoung generation.

