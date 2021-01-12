UrduPoint.com
Social Media Demands Justice For Momina Larik

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:20 PM

Social media demands Justice for Momina Larik

People from different walks of life have expressed grief and sorrow over the horrific incident of murder-cum-rape of a seven year old girl in Khairpur, Sindh.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2021) Justice for Momina Larik has become top trend on social media as people from different walks of life have raised voice for justice for the victim family.

Police confirmed that Momina who was working a house maid Khairpur was raped before murder.

"She was raped and then was strangulated to death," the report issued by the police said.

Following the report, the voices for the victim girl and her poor family have stormed the social media and have demanded the authorities to provide justice to the victim and take strict action against the culprits involved in the horrific incident.

Renowned social activist Jibran Nasir has also expressed pain over the sad incident of Khairpur.

In another video that went viral on social media, the father of the victim girl was crying and weeping. People from the area were consolding him but he was crying and beating himself.

Amin Mehr said: "Our Society is going towards destruction. We are forgetting our moral values. The incident which took place in khairpur just broke my heart.
7 year old girl raped and killed,".

The local police recovered the body and shifted it to the Pir Jo Goth Taluka headquarters (THQ) hospital, where a lady doctor confirmed that the minor had been raped before she was strangulated to death.

The incident created panic and fear among the locals, who protested against the latest gruesome incident of child abuse and demanded that the rapist be arrested.

This is not the first case as violation of children' rights are rampant in the country. Everyweek, the gruesome incidents like this happen in different parts of the country.

