Social media echoes with rumors of PTM Chief Pashteen’s bail

The PTM leaders claim bail of their leader Manzoor Pashteen but there is no proper confirmation about his bail till writing of these lines.

D.I.KHAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2020) Social media is echoing with the rumors of Pakistan Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen’s bail in treason case registered against him over his alleged speech against the Constitution of Pakistan.

According to the details, Usman Wazir—a member of PTM—tweeted: “Court granted bail to Manzoor Pashteen in those allegations on which he has been arrested and the other two will be discussed on Monday in court,”.

Another user also said, “Treason case against Manzoor Pashteen: Court granted bail in FIR lodged against him for ‘speaking against constitution’ in DI Khan district of KP,”.

Malik Yasmeen—another Twiterati—said, “two other FIRs have been registered against him. The case of the other two FIRs would be heard on Monday,”.

On Jan 27, police arrested Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement Chief Manzoor Pashteen from Shaheen Town—an area in Peshawar city.

According to police, PTM Chief was arrested during the night time from the said area. Later, they shifted him to Dera Ismail Khan to produce him before a magistrate in three different cases including a caase under sedition charges.

The leaders gave strong reaction over arrest of Manzoor Pashteen and demanded his immediate release. Senior leader of PTM MNA Mohsin Dawar had said: “This is our punishment for demanding our rights in a peaceful and democratic manner.

Manzoor's arrest will only strengthen our resolve. We demand the immediate release of Manzoor Pashteen,”.

Police record shows that Manzoor Pashteen-the head of PTM-- was on Jan 18 under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy ), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy, 124 (sedition) and 123-A (condemning the create of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of Pakistan Penal Code.