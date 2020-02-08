UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Media Echoes With Rumors Of PTM Chief Pashteen’s Bail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:58 PM

Social media echoes with rumors of PTM Chief Pashteen’s bail

The PTM leaders claim bail of their leader Manzoor Pashteen but there is no proper confirmation about his bail till writing of these lines.

D.I.KHAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2020) Social media is echoing with the rumors of Pakistan Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen’s bail in treason case registered against him over his alleged speech against the Constitution of Pakistan.

According to the details, Usman Wazir—a member of PTM—tweeted: “Court granted bail to Manzoor Pashteen in those allegations on which he has been arrested and the other two will be discussed on Monday in court,”.

Another user also said, “Treason case against Manzoor Pashteen: Court granted bail in FIR lodged against him for ‘speaking against constitution’ in DI Khan district of KP,”.

Malik Yasmeen—another Twiterati—said, “two other FIRs have been registered against him. The case of the other two FIRs would be heard on Monday,”.

On Jan 27, police arrested Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement Chief Manzoor Pashteen from Shaheen Town—an area in Peshawar city.

According to police, PTM Chief was arrested during the night time from the said area. Later, they shifted him to Dera Ismail Khan to produce him before a magistrate in three different cases including a caase under sedition charges.

The leaders gave strong reaction over arrest of Manzoor Pashteen and demanded his immediate release. Senior leader of PTM MNA Mohsin Dawar had said: “This is our punishment for demanding our rights in a peaceful and democratic manner.

Manzoor's arrest will only strengthen our resolve. We demand the immediate release of Manzoor Pashteen,”.

Police record shows that Manzoor Pashteen-the head of PTM-- was on Jan 18 under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy ), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy, 124 (sedition) and 123-A (condemning the create of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of Pakistan Penal Code.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Dera Ismail Khan Criminals FIR Media From Court Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.