Social media emerges as prolific mode of preventive messaging on COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations International Fund for Children (UNICEF) has termed social media as the most prolific mode of communication to share preventive messaging on Covid-19 among the masses during the pandemic outbreak.

According to the Press Release, UNICEF's Advocacy and Communication and Polio social media platforms have reached over 1,299,677 people per Face book post with the number of total impressions reaching over 121.67 million (Face book: 121 million, Twitter: 245,392 and Instagram: 390, 985).

The statistics show the public approach to UNICEF social media accounts over the period of 25th November till 31st December 2020 to follow information and updates related to the Coronavirus contagion.

Additionally, 8.2 million people were reached through WhatsApp, it added.

The number of people engaged through social media was 41,895 per facebook post and the total number of engagements reached 3.

98 million (Face book: 3.9 million, Twitter: 5,454 and Instagram, said a document of the UNICEF Pakistan.

Mobile vans, rickshaws and mobile floats were used in all provinces, including polio and health structures, to disseminate messages on the importance of physical distancing, preventive behaviours, hand washing and hygiene, said the document.

Cumulatively 36.6 million at risk people have been reached with preventive messages on COVID-19.

WhatsApp continues to be used as an important communication channel and has been used 297,109 times to reach people with information on risk perception, infection prevention and key practices related to COVID-19, UNICEF document said.

The UNICEF owing to the massive response it had received over social media the impact this communication medium has become the most effective way for sharing information regarding COVID-19 with maximum public awareness, document added.