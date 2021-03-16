UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Media Emerges As Prolific Mode Of Preventive Messaging On COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Social media emerges as prolific mode of preventive messaging on COVID-19

The United Nations International Fund for Children (UNICEF) has termed social media as the most prolific mode of communication to share preventive messaging on Covid-19 among the masses during the pandemic outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations International Fund for Children (UNICEF) has termed social media as the most prolific mode of communication to share preventive messaging on Covid-19 among the masses during the pandemic outbreak.

According to the Press Release, UNICEF's Advocacy and Communication and Polio social media platforms have reached over 1,299,677 people per Face book post with the number of total impressions reaching over 121.67 million (Face book: 121 million, Twitter: 245,392 and Instagram: 390, 985).

The statistics show the public approach to UNICEF social media accounts over the period of 25th November till 31st December 2020 to follow information and updates related to the Coronavirus contagion.

Additionally, 8.2 million people were reached through WhatsApp, it added.

The number of people engaged through social media was 41,895 per facebook post and the total number of engagements reached 3.

98 million (Face book: 3.9 million, Twitter: 5,454 and Instagram, said a document of the UNICEF Pakistan.

Mobile vans, rickshaws and mobile floats were used in all provinces, including polio and health structures, to disseminate messages on the importance of physical distancing, preventive behaviours, hand washing and hygiene, said the document.

Cumulatively 36.6 million at risk people have been reached with preventive messages on COVID-19.

WhatsApp continues to be used as an important communication channel and has been used 297,109 times to reach people with information on risk perception, infection prevention and key practices related to COVID-19, UNICEF document said.

The UNICEF owing to the massive response it had received over social media the impact this communication medium has become the most effective way for sharing information regarding COVID-19 with maximum public awareness, document added.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Polio Mobile Social Media Facebook Twitter November December 2020 Post All Share WhatsApp Million Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU Weighing Requests to Buy Sputnik V Vaccine - PA ..

28 seconds ago

Eleven killed in anti-coup demonstrations after My ..

32 seconds ago

Countries should continue using AstraZeneca jab fo ..

33 seconds ago

Sumra assumes charge of Additional Secretary , ED

35 seconds ago

Trudeau Says Trusts Canadian Health Regulators as ..

5 minutes ago

Arrests over 'bear spray' attack on US Capitol pol ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.