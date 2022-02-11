UrduPoint.com

Social Media Exposes So-called Indian Democracy Unleashing Worst Atrocities In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The social media has clearly exposed the real face of India and the incumbent Indian government violating human rights and unleashing worst atrocities on all minorities including efforts to ban Hijab for Muslim women.

Now-a-days "Let Kashmir Decide" has become top trend on social media to convince the youth and create the awareness among the masses across the globe and highlight the atrocities of India, brutal killing of innocent Kashmirs, Indian law enforcement agencies blinding to the minors through pellet guns.

A Scottish social activist Claire Bidwell has launched a campaign through ActionNetwork.org on social media with the titled "Sign the petition! seeking endorsements of support for maximum effect from organisations; Let Kashmir Decide Global Coalition Human Rights Mandate".

She said in her comment on digital media that "We need to raise international awareness of the human rights injustices faced by the people of Kashmir. We hope by receiving endorsements from committed activists and global recognizance, we can build a united solidarity movement, where we are guided by the vision and demands of Kashmiris for how they determine their future.

We recognize that there are important differences among solidarity activists in how best to build a movement. While respecting those differences, we will work to minimise them in order to build a global, united voice in support of Kashmiri self-determination. We hope for your support in helping to stop this inhumane catastrophe".

In an other comment Claire said that "Father of the nation, Shaheed Maqbool Butt is going to make a trend on social media to pay homage to him on the occasion of 38th martyrdom day".

Torch bearing and colorful rallies were taken out from the different parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir to pay tribute to Maqbool Butt.

India has over 200 political prisoners which includes many of their leaders, Yasin Malik is just one and seeking freedom through democracy for the Kashmiri people.

Let Kashmir Decide International signature campaign to release him and other political pioneers is still ongoing and needs massive global support to have any impact. The on ground petition is in the comment.

