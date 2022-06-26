UrduPoint.com

Social Media Has Erased Line Between Truth And Lie: Khurram Dastgir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Social media has erased line between truth and lie: Khurram Dastgir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Sunday emphasized on dissemination of true and verified content through media, especially social media.

Like politicians, the media has its own barriers and challenges in revealing certain truths.

"Social media has erased the line between truth and lie, and this in my view is extreme reporting," he stated.

Having sufficient power and resources, one can alter reality," he regretted while delivering his keynote address in the concluding session of two-day conference on 'Extreme Reporting: Conflict and Peace in the Digital Age' held at the Centre of Excellence in Journalism, at Institute of business Administration.

Minister of State for Energy Dr Musadik Malik, United States Consul General Mark Stroh and IBA's Executive Director Dr S. Akbar Zaidi were prominent amongst the participants.

The minister said that the extreme reporting was an endeavor that required strength and courage.

If one looks at Pakistan's history there had been courageous men and women who had tried to express the truth, for which they suffered a lot, the minister added.

For example, the minister said, journalists were shot in broad daylight and kidnappednot only they but their families also suffered.

He maintained that the media had failed to save the public from lies. It might be an exaggeration to say but the erasure of the line between truth and lies was endangering democracy worldwide.

But in this country, the democracy was treated as a soft target and as a leaf of plant to be crushed, he asserted.

He agreed that the media had many challenges like the elected lawmakers because there were certain truths that could not be revealed in the country.

The minister touched upon the civil military relationship and how it impacted the economy, the 2018 elections which he said were managed.

United States' Consul General in Karachi Mark Stroh, after distributing awards, in his brief comments said that it had been a really fascinating couple of days workshop and two-day conference on digital media held at IBA-CEJ.

The US was supporting the said centre and training because they were committed to supporting journalists in Pakistan.

"We are proud to support this training programs at the CEJ-IBA," he held.

A strong professional press was important especially in conflict and it was through such trainings and conferences the journalists could learn to play their instrumental role in shaping the discourse, he advocated.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Democracy Social Media United States Khurram Dastgir Khan Women Sunday 2018 Media From Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

11 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

19 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

19 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.