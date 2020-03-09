Social media helps disabled man get wheelchair from Pakistan Bait Ul Maal within hours

Pakistan Bait Ul Maal (PBM) acted promptly and sent a wheelchair with financial assistance to a disabled man within hours after his plight went viral on social media

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait Ul Maal (PBM) acted promptly and sent a wheelchair with financial assistance to a disabled man within hours after his plight went viral on social media.

Habibullah Lond, a 40 year old poor man had been moving with the help of a broken wooden sheet since long due to his disability.

Abdur Razzaq Raja, the district chairman Ushr-o-Zakat committee told APP he had shared disabled man's photo on social media platforms and also sent to PBM chairman Aon Abbas Bappi.

Taking swift action, PBM sent Multan and Rajanpur teams to Zakat committee chairman late Sunday night within 24 hours after the photo was shared on social media.

Abdur Razzaq then led the PBM team to the residence of the disabled man at Chowk Mazari, a suburban area of Jampur city, where they handed over a wheelchair and Rs 10000 cheque as financial assistance to him.

Abdur Razaq said, on his demand, the chairman PBM Aon Abbas Bappi promised to provide 200 wheelchairs for disabled persons in the district and to visit Rajanpur soon.

The disabled man said, he was feeling joyous and thankful to the government on getting financial assistance with wheelchair that would help him move conveniently.