Social media imperative for Pakistan to present its view before world, says Fawad Chaudhary

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says that the wars in the past were fought through the use of force but now is an era of public opinion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said Pakistan would have to focus on promotion of digital media to present its point of view before the world.

Addressing the participants of National Media Workshop organized by National Defense University in Islamabad, the Information Minister said that the wars in the past were fought through the use of force but now is an era of public opinion.

He stated Pakistan rendered seventy thousand lives in the war on terrorism but no book has so far been written on it.

He regretted the curriculum of 1960 is still being taught in forty two journalism schools across the country whilst the people abroad are doing PHDs in Sounds and Lights.

He said it is the first time that a Media Technology University is being set up for the development of the media. He said this university will provide education in different fields including Animation and Visual effects, filmmaking and Camera work.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said that fifteen hundred internships would be given in the media.

The Information Minister said ptv has been converted to HD and Radio Pakistan's broadcasts have been shifted to the internet.