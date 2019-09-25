Social media important tool of enhancing awareness among people: Acting Speaker

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Acting Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Soori Wednesday said that the social media especially Facebook was an important tool of enhancing awareness and consciousness among the people.

Speaking in a workshop at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS), he said Facebook has become an important tool as over 2.

4 billion people including 40 million Pakistanis were using it, said a press release.

He said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to make governance better through e governance system. Due to awareness of social media he was deputy speaker of parliament.

Stressing the use of social media he said the country's positive image could be promoted through social media. The governments of Sri Lanka and Malaysia has used social media for promoting tourism.