Social Media In Uproar Over Mira Sethi Wedding Photo

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 03:08 PM

An image of actress Mira Sethi being kissed on the cheek by her brother Ali Sethi has sparked a slew of hate-filled tweets directed at the siblings on social media, with people abusing the duo and spreading fake news.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) An image of actress Mira Sethi being kissed on the cheek by her brother Ali Sethi has sparked a slew of hate-filled tweets directed at the siblings on social media, with people abusing the duo and spreading fake news.Senior journalist Najam Sethi himself got involved in a heated Twitter exchange when he reprimanded a user account posing as Minister of State for Climate Zartaj Gul Wazir for sharing the photo.Sethi, apparently angry that the user was unaware of the identity of man pecking Sethi on the cheek, sarcastically asked if the user if it was feeling a bit chilly, and reminded everyone that the duo in the photo were brother-sister."Climate Minister Sahiba, aap ko thand tou nahi lag rahi? Yey Mira Sethi ka bhai Ali Sethi hai! Forun maafi maango," he wrote, before being told that the user he was tweeting at was a fake account of the state minister.

Users on Twitter have been sending hate-filled tweets toward Mira Sethi and accusing her of indecent conduct while standing next to her husband, who can also be seen in the photo.Wazir, from her real account on Twitter, posted a screenshot of the tweet for her followers, and claimed that Sethi had blocked her and actually knew he was tweeting at a fake account."Check the level of investigative journalist @najamsethi - responding to a FAKE account, and asking me to apologize! He knows I blocked him last year after he tweeted nonsense," Wazir wrote on Twitter.The man knows my genuine account.

APOLOGIZE for your wrong accusation, Mr. Najam," she added. Sethi is yet to come forward with an apology and his tweet at the fake account is still accessible.

