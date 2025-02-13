Open Menu

Social Media Influence Makes Wedding Events Expensive

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) In wake of high influence of social and digital media, a significant change in wedding traditions had been observed in the country.

Due to increasing such influence, wedding culture had undergone a significant transformation in recent years with addition of many new trends.

Now this simple celebration had evolved into a lavish, week-long extravaganza, complete with multiple events and excessive spending.

The rise of new, elaborate traditions such as "Bride-to-Be" parties, Mehndi nights, and Dholki celebrations had

contributed to the shift mainly due to having such trends in tv dramas and showbiz personalities in social media.

These events, often characterized by lavish food, decorations, and entertainment, have become an integral part of Pakistani wedding culture.

According to wedding planners and industry experts, the average cost of a wedding in Pakistan has skyrocketed, with some families spending upwards of Rs five million on a single event.

Imtiaz Niazi a wedding planner said the wedding industry in Pakistan has become a multi-billion-rupee market as families willingly spend exorbitant amounts of money to make their wedding celebrations unforgettable not for just family members but for getting popularity and likes in social media apps like Facebook, Instagram and tiktok.

However, not everyone is pleased with the shift towards excess.

Still many families feel that emphasis on materialism and extravagance has overshadowed the true meaning of marriage.

"The focus should be on the union of two people, not on how much money we can spend on decorations and food,he stated,

Marriage Bureau head Mrs Khan said these excessive traditions have led to unnecessary expenses, with some families spending millions on a single event adding that this has created a culture of competition, where families feel pressured to outdo one another in terms of extravagance and opulence.

She said the emphasis on elaborate events, such as "Bride-to-Be" parties, Mehndi nights, and Dholki celebrations has shifted the focus away from the true essence of marriage.

She said, "It's time for us to reassess our priorities and return to the simplicity and elegance of our traditional wedding celebrations.".

