Social Media Influence Makes Wedding Events Expensive
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) In wake of high influence of social and digital media, a significant change in wedding traditions had been observed in the country.
Due to increasing such influence, wedding culture had undergone a significant transformation in recent years with addition of many new trends.
Now this simple celebration had evolved into a lavish, week-long extravaganza, complete with multiple events and excessive spending.
The rise of new, elaborate traditions such as "Bride-to-Be" parties, Mehndi nights, and Dholki celebrations had
contributed to the shift mainly due to having such trends in tv dramas and showbiz personalities in social media.
These events, often characterized by lavish food, decorations, and entertainment, have become an integral part of Pakistani wedding culture.
According to wedding planners and industry experts, the average cost of a wedding in Pakistan has skyrocketed, with some families spending upwards of Rs five million on a single event.
Imtiaz Niazi a wedding planner said the wedding industry in Pakistan has become a multi-billion-rupee market as families willingly spend exorbitant amounts of money to make their wedding celebrations unforgettable not for just family members but for getting popularity and likes in social media apps like Facebook, Instagram and tiktok.
However, not everyone is pleased with the shift towards excess.
Still many families feel that emphasis on materialism and extravagance has overshadowed the true meaning of marriage.
"The focus should be on the union of two people, not on how much money we can spend on decorations and food,he stated,
Marriage Bureau head Mrs Khan said these excessive traditions have led to unnecessary expenses, with some families spending millions on a single event adding that this has created a culture of competition, where families feel pressured to outdo one another in terms of extravagance and opulence.
She said the emphasis on elaborate events, such as "Bride-to-Be" parties, Mehndi nights, and Dholki celebrations has shifted the focus away from the true essence of marriage.
She said, "It's time for us to reassess our priorities and return to the simplicity and elegance of our traditional wedding celebrations.".
Bmq/aa
Recent Stories
Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024
Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade vol ..
Department of Government Enablement scales up Effortless Customer Experience Str ..
Titan Submarine passengers likely spent their final hours in darkness, listening ..
Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high
UAE champions AI governance, technology innovation: KPMG-WGS report
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SDPW
Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan
Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS
March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025
Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Social media influence makes wedding events expensive2 minutes ago
-
Seven more meters removed over violations2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 03 out of laws:recovered stolen items12 minutes ago
-
Chairperson CM Inspection team holds open court in Lodhran12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan names sector F-8 & F-9 Interchange after Tayyip Erdogan12 minutes ago
-
First Lady of Turkiye visits Maarif International School in Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade volume17 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in Lachi22 minutes ago
-
NBF hosts Dr. Najeeba Arif's book launching ceremony amidst literary enthusiasts22 minutes ago
-
Malik Imam ud Din Shoqeen inaugurates solar system at Tando Adam college22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 10 renting rules violations in search operations22 minutes ago
-
Man awarded 4-year RI over illegal drugs business22 minutes ago