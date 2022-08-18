UrduPoint.com

Social Media Influencers Visit Peshawar Museum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Social media influencers visit Peshawar Museum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :A visit of social media influencers was organized jointly by the department of archeology, museum and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) here on Thursday.

KPCTA is ambitiously working for the preservation and promotion of the province's rich and diverse cultural heritage and designed interventions to cover both tangible and intangible elements of culture.

In a joint effort with the support of the Department of Archaeology and Museums and KPCTA, Giving Back to Pakistan organised a visit to Peshawar Museum for social media influencers including bloggers, vloggers and activists.

Assistant Curator of Peshawar Museum Saqib Raza briefed the visitors about the indigenous historical Gandhara civilization and the Peshawar Museum.

The guests were staggered by the articles and archaeological artifacts, which reflect the country's culture and civilization, its historical panorama, modes and manners, its religions and relics, and art and architecture.

The participants celebrated the 75th Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's Independence in a cake-cutting ceremony. Traditional Rubab Music of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also played on the occasion to entertain the guests.

The participants applauded the efforts put into the preservation and presentation of archaeological artifacts and thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and other organizing bodies for arranging the visit.

The participants encouraged people to visit the museum to explore the history, art and culture to enhance their knowledge.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Social Media Visit Independence

Recent Stories

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

1 hour ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

2 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.