Social media influencers visit Peshawar Museum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :A visit of social media influencers was organized jointly by the department of archeology, museum and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) here on Thursday.

KPCTA is ambitiously working for the preservation and promotion of the province's rich and diverse cultural heritage and designed interventions to cover both tangible and intangible elements of culture.

In a joint effort with the support of the Department of Archaeology and Museums and KPCTA, Giving Back to Pakistan organised a visit to Peshawar Museum for social media influencers including bloggers, vloggers and activists.

Assistant Curator of Peshawar Museum Saqib Raza briefed the visitors about the indigenous historical Gandhara civilization and the Peshawar Museum.

The guests were staggered by the articles and archaeological artifacts, which reflect the country's culture and civilization, its historical panorama, modes and manners, its religions and relics, and art and architecture.

The participants celebrated the 75th Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan's Independence in a cake-cutting ceremony. Traditional Rubab Music of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also played on the occasion to entertain the guests.

The participants applauded the efforts put into the preservation and presentation of archaeological artifacts and thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and other organizing bodies for arranging the visit.

The participants encouraged people to visit the museum to explore the history, art and culture to enhance their knowledge.