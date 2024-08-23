Social media mars art of professional photography in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The rise of social media has negatively impacted the traditional art of professional photography in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with many photographers in the field struggling to maintain their foothold amid the rapid digital transformation in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The rise of social media has negatively impacted the traditional art of professional photography in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with many photographers in the field struggling to maintain their foothold amid the rapid digital transformation in Pakistan.

In KP, the landscape of professional photography is undergoing a significant shift. The proliferation of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram has dramatically altered the dynamics of the industry.

As a result, numerous professional photographers are abandoning their craft, either shifting to other professions or pivoting towards more lucrative ventures like video production and advertising fields.

Nasir Ali, a seasoned cameraman who initially embarked on his career as a photographer, illustrates this trend. He transitioned to video work due to the higher demand and better financial returns.

"The market for professional photography has almost diminished," Ali explains. "Photographers are now earning more from video shoots at weddings and parties than from traditional photography."

the sure of numerous photography studios in Peshawar's bustling Hastangrai and Pabbi bazaars is a testament to this shift. These once-thriving hubs of professional photography have seen a marked decrease in activity, with many photographers opting for alternative careers.

Jamalistan Khan, a veteran in the field with two decades of experience, attributes the decline to the overwhelming influence of social media. "The advent of smartphones and social media platforms has flooded the market with amateur photographs," Khan notes. "This over-saturation has made it increasingly challenging for professional photographers to stand out and command premium prices."

He pointed out that the widespread use of photo editing tools and filters has blurred the lines between professional and amateur imagery. This has, in turn, diminished the perceived value of high-quality professional photography.

The challenge now is for photographers to adapt their business models and marketing strategies to survive in this new digital era.

Professor Dr Naeem Khan, former Chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, highlighted the broader impact of this downward trend of professional photography. With internet users in Pakistan surpassing 111 million and social media users reaching over 71 million, the flood of digital content has overshadowed traditional photography.

The sheer volume of content on platforms like Facebook and Instagram presented a significant challenge to this ancient art.

Despite these challenges, Mushtaq Khan, a long-time photographer with a prominent firm at Peshawar Cantonment, believed in the enduring value of high-quality photography. "Photography is a specialized art. It's not just about the equipment but the quality and narrative of the photos that grabs attention," Khan said.

He advocated for rigorous training and innovative digital strategies to help photographers thrive amidst the competition.

On the policy front, Ikhtair Wali Khan, a PML-N KP Spokesman and former MPA, pointed to recent government initiatives aimed at revitalizing the arts sector.

The establishment of the Binding Film Finance Fund and various tax incentives for filmmakers and photographers are steps toward supporting the industry.

These measures include tax exemptions, customs duty waivers, and funding for new facilities, which are expected to open new opportunities for photographers and filmmakers.

The evolving landscape of photography in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa underscored the need for adaptation and innovation in the aftermath of the digital revolution in Pakistan.

As social media continues to shape public perceptions and industry standards, professional photographers must navigate these changes by embracing new technologies and marketing strategies to sustain their craft.