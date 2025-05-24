Social media platform ‘X’ faces global outage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) is currently experiencing a mass outage affecting several countries, including Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), this disruption follows a similar global outage faced by the platform on Thursday, May 22, which lasted for several hours before being resolved by the platform.

PTA’s investigation into the matter has confirmed that there are no technical issues at Pakistan’s internet gateways. All other internet services across the country remain fully functional.

Global internet observatory NetBlocks has also confirmed that the outages being experienced by ‘X’ are international in nature and not related to any country-level internet disruptions or filtering.

PTA continues to monitor the situation and will keep the public informed of any significant updates.