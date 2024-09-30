Open Menu

Social Media Platforms Must Be Regulated: Azma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Social media platforms must be regulated: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that social media platforms are making money in Pakistan but are not accountable to anyone.

She emphasized that if social media apps cannot be regulated, they should be shut down. She noted that social media is being regulated in the whole world except Pakistan. Speaking to the media during her appearance at the Lahore High Court, she said, "Despite my two to three months of struggle, I still have not received any relief. FIA officials come and complain that they cannot question social media apps due to lack of capacity. This highlights the state of social media in Pakistan, where everyone is free and unaccountable.

"

She remarked that KP House had become a stronghold of terrorists, where people commit crime and live without fear, challenging the writ of the state. "It is unacceptable to defame someone without any accountability," she added.

Azma Bokhari said that PTI's propaganda cell operates from abroad. She mentioned the difficulty of discussing fake videos and expressed her frustration over the inability to remove fake content from social media apps. "I have come here to seek justice. Discussing fake videos is very challenging and painful for me," she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Lahore High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Punjab Social Media Money Federal Investigation Agency Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

7 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

7 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

7 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

7 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

7 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

7 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

7 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

7 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

7 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan