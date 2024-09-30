Social Media Platforms Must Be Regulated: Azma
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that social media platforms are making money in Pakistan but are not accountable to anyone.
She emphasized that if social media apps cannot be regulated, they should be shut down. She noted that social media is being regulated in the whole world except Pakistan. Speaking to the media during her appearance at the Lahore High Court, she said, "Despite my two to three months of struggle, I still have not received any relief. FIA officials come and complain that they cannot question social media apps due to lack of capacity. This highlights the state of social media in Pakistan, where everyone is free and unaccountable.
"
She remarked that KP House had become a stronghold of terrorists, where people commit crime and live without fear, challenging the writ of the state. "It is unacceptable to defame someone without any accountability," she added.
Azma Bokhari said that PTI's propaganda cell operates from abroad. She mentioned the difficulty of discussing fake videos and expressed her frustration over the inability to remove fake content from social media apps. "I have come here to seek justice. Discussing fake videos is very challenging and painful for me," she concluded.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris protest before UN office against farcical polls in IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushahid for comprehensive strategy to capitalise on Pakistan's rich historical, cultural he ..2 minutes ago
-
New Deans appointed in UET Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
Court acquits Mandviwala in Kidney Hills reference13 minutes ago
-
SHO booked over detaining citizen illegally13 minutes ago
-
President calls for making Pakistan more inclusive, age-friendly for senior citizens13 minutes ago
-
Dr Aleem gets BZU Registrar portfolio13 minutes ago
-
Bilawal stresses for expediting rehabilitation, construction of houses for flood-hit people22 minutes ago
-
1.37mn viewers watch PM Shehbaz’s live address at UNGA22 minutes ago
-
5 arrested, 3.68 kg charas, 12 kg poppy dust recovered22 minutes ago
-
Ghost students, quality training issues discussed in NAVTTC meeting22 minutes ago
-
Brother arrested for allegedly killing sister over social media video22 minutes ago