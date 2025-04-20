ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) As Easter Sunday dawned on Pakistan, the Christian community came together to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, filling churches with vibrant decorations, joyful hymns and heartfelt prayers.

National leaders and celebrities through media platforms extended their warmest greetings to Pakistani minority community the Christians, acknowledging the significance of Easter in fostering hope, love and peace, said a report aired by a private news channel.

They praised the community's contributions to the nation's cultural and social fabric, emphasizing unity and solidarity among all citizens.

Citizens from all walks of life shared their Easter wishes on social media, with many expressing gratitude for the values of compassion and kindness that Easter embodies.

Churches were adorned with colorful decorations and special Easter services were held, featuring traditional hymns and sermons that reflected on the themes of forgiveness and renewal.

As families gathered for festive meals, they exchanged gifts and shared stories of hope and resilience. The celebrations served as a reminder of the importance of community, faith, and the bonds that unite people across different backgrounds.

In this joyous atmosphere, Pakistani Christians looked forward to a brighter future, filled with promise and possibility, as they celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the values he represents.

"Warmest wishes to the Christian community on Easter! May this special day be filled with happiness and togetherness." said a facebook user.

"We're touched by the kind gestures from national leaders and citizens. It feels wonderful to be part of such a supportive community." - Emily, Christian community member.

"These greetings mean a lot to us. They are a reminder that we are valued and respected in Pakistan." - David, Christian community member in Islamabad.

"Thank you to everyone who sent Easter greetings. Your messages brought joy and happiness to our families." - Joseph, Christian community leader in Lahore city.

"We're thankful for the support and kindness shown by our fellow citizens. It's a blessing to live in a country where we feel valued." - Christian community representative in Karachi.

These comments reflect the appreciation and gratitude of the Christian community in Pakistan for the support and recognition they receive from others, said report in concluded remarks.