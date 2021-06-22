Social media platforms uncooperative to remove blasphemous contents: IHC told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Director General Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it had written to interior ministry to raise the matter at international forums to permanently stop the practice of uploading blasphemous contents on social media.

The DG PTA adopted the stance that social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube and twitter were not cooperating with the department in this regard. The practice of uploading of blasphemous contents couldn't be stopped until the offices of these platforms were opened in Pakistan.

The DG said that PTA had framed social media rules but these were challenged before IHC and the Prime Minister had formed a committee to review it.

To this, Justice Farooq remarked that the rules were challenged but not suspended.

The court sought detailed report from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and PTA regarding a comprehensive strategy to stop blasphemous contents on social media. The court said that the accused involved in this practice should be tried under the law.

Additional Director General FIA informed the court that his department had received 20 complaints against the uploading of sacrilegious material. The Cyber Crime Circle of FIA was conducting inquiries against the applications, he said.