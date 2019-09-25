Social media playing pivotal role in public awareness on important issues: Qasim Suri

UrduPoint.com
Wed 25th September 2019

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri says social media is playing a pivotal role in public awareness on important issues

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri says social media is playing a pivotal role in public awareness on important issues.Addressing a social media workshop in Islamabad on Wednesday, he urged the social media organizations to take strict action against blasphemous content and fake news.He said eighty million people in occupied Kashmir have been denied their fundamental rights.

He said there is complete communication clampdown in the valley.The Deputy Speaker said people in occupied Kashmir are even unable to have access to social media.

He said Pakistan have a great potential in tourism which needs to be explored.

He said social media provides a platform to share tourist attractions with the masses.Speaking on the occasion, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf used the platform of social media in its election campaign which was fruitful.He said social media users will have to take responsibility to show the real image of Pakistan to the world.The Senator said Pakistanis have used social media effectively to project the Kashmir cause and build pressure on India to lift curfew from the occupied valley.

