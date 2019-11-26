UrduPoint.com
Social Media Propaganda: Lahore High Court Seeks Reply From Federation, Others

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:44 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought reply from the federation, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and others for Dec 5 on a petition seeking directions for action against persons involved in spreading fake news and statements against judiciary through social and electronic media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought reply from the federation, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and others for Dec 5 on a petition seeking directions for action against persons involved in spreading fake news and statements against judiciary through social and electronic media.

The court also sought assistance from attorney general for Pakistan and advocate general Punjab in the case.

Nominated LHC chief justice, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh passed the orders on a petition, filed by Sami-ul-Zamir Durrani.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued that fake news were being spread against the judiciary through an organised propaganda on the social media, while referring to two recent clips, uploaded to the social media.

He contended that PEMRA and other institutions had failed to fulfil their responsibilities in this regard. He pleaded with the court to direct respondents for taking strict action against the persons involved in such activities.

