Social media react as some bakeries in Karachi refuse to write Merry Christmas on cakes

The reports say that the owners of the bakers have denied their role, pointing out that these may be some individuals’ acts.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2021) Social media users are angry and disappointed over attitude of two popular patisseries which refused to write Merry Christmas on cakes bought by customers.

Taking to Twitter and Facebook, the social media users strongly condemned the act of the patisseries that is fanning intolerance and religious harmony in the country.

The development has taken place just at the moment when arrangements are touching sky to mark the Christmas Day. Not just the Christians but people from all walks of life celebrate Christmas all over the world. The bazaars are decorated; sweets and gifts are distributed among the children and the people who follow Christianity. People from all over the world express religious harmony and get Christmas Da as an opportunity to stand by them.

The act of the bakeries surfaced on Wednesday when the workers at a bakery in Karachi refused to write Merry Christmas on the cake and pastries.

The woman who went through this ordeal took to Facebook and shared the mistreatment. She said that the bakeries should not make money from the occasion like Christmas day when they are so much intolerant, against the minorities and their religion.

She decided to report this incident in a bid to save others from going through such treatment.

According to a local private tv report, the victim woman had visited a branch of the bakery that is located in Khayaban-e-Jami n Karachi—right in the neighborhood of DHA.

Another person reported the similar incident. He also posted a message on Facebook that a staff of a Bakery in Bokhari Commercial area of Karachi refused to write Merry Christmas on the cake.

The employees were of the view that they had to follow instructions given by the management.

However, a local newspaper reported the stance of the bakeries’ owners that refusal of writing Merry Christmas on cakes might be some individuals’ act as there was no such instructions from their side.

The incident, however, has made social media users so angry that they are sharing posts and raising voice against such religious intolerance. Look what they say:

Another user asked people to boycott all those bakeries who refuse to write Merry Christmas.