Social Media Reacts As Jemima Khan’s Face Picture With Bruises Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2022 | 03:48 PM

The 48-year old English screenwriter posted her picture showing that she received injuries while playing game. 

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2022) Jemima Khan, the former wife of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, fell injured while skiing.

Taking to Instagram, the 48 years old English screenwriter and filmmaker shared her picture in which her face could be seen bruised.

She just posted her picture and just used a sad and skiing emoji, indirectly conveying message to her followers on the social media that she fell injured during skiing.

As her post surfaced on the social media both Pakistanis and her followers from different parts of the world prayed for the speedy recovery of Jemima Khan.

