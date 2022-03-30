Social media reacts to Buzdar’s move of resignation

(@Abdulla99267510)

Wasim Akram plus is also trending top as the reporters emerge that Sardar Usman Buzdar has tendered resignation as Punjab Chief Minister.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2022) The Political temperature of the country is at the peak as Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan after No-Trust-resolution was tabled in the National Assembly.

The move has empowered Prime Minister Imran Khan amid the Opposition's efforts to oust him through a vote of no-confidence because the PML-Q sided with him as he had nominated Chaudhary Pervez Elahi as the next Chief Minister of Punjab. Moonis Elahi, the son of Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, also confirmed that the offer was duly accepted.

But as the development surfaced the social media reacted. People shared interesting comments, with pictures and videos of Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Mostly the posts are in favour of Usman Buzdar.

#WasimAkram also became top trend on Twitter as Buzdar was mentioned as Wasim Akram plus in many posts, referring to PM Imran Khan's comment about cricketers being hand-picked by him becoming star players such as former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram.

Imran Khan had said that Buzdar would make one of the best chief ministers of Punjab.

According to the reports, Imran Khan had said at the time of Buzdar appointment, "I used to select the players in cricket and they became great players like Wasim Akram and Inzamamul Haq. [Another] Wasim Akram is going to emerge here as well,".

Reacting to the trend on social media, Wasim Akram has asked his fans and followers as to why his name was trending.