Social media trends affect polices of government ; GCU arrange seminar on digital media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said that social media has empowered people so much so that it has compelled the governments the world over to respond to issues raised in public arena.

He said accepted that social media trends affect the polices of the government, and asked people especially youth to make a positive use of these platforms to leave a better impact on government's decision-making.

A seminar on the future of digital media was held at the Government College University (GC) here on Thursday under the auspices of its business Incubation Center. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar chaired the seminar which was also addressed by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, eminent journalist Aftab Iqbal and Marium Chaudhry, the founder of social media website, The Current.

Hasaan Khawar on the occasion shared some memories of his college life, saying that he had come to his Alma mater Government College Lahore almost after 30 years.

Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi highlighted that GCU has been effectively using digital media for communication and feedback from its student. "I myself use twitter on daily basis to keep my students updated about the university's polices and decisions and have their feedback," he said.

Marium Chaudhry shared her experience of establishing a digital platform in Pakistan, saying the process to run a digital platform and make it successful was far more challenging than running a television channel or newspaper.

Senior anchorperson Aftab Iqbal said the future of digital media was very bright in the world, adding "but I'm not sure about this in Pakistan because we always miss golden opportunities".

He stressed on positive use of social media, saying that it takes few minutes to create a channel on digital media ,saying it must be remembered that "it's a great responsibility too", because few words could destroy life of a person.