Social media trolling accused remanded in FIA custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :A local court on Thursday handed over a doctor, allegedly involved in social media trolling against the institutions, to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on one-day physical remand.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk conducted the proceedings, wherein the FIA officials produced Dr Sahar Saud.

The officials submitted that the accused was arrested on criminal charges under the Cyber Crimes Act. They submitted that the accused was involved in social media trolling against institutions. The court was requested to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused for completing the investigation process from him.

However, the court handed over the accused to the FIA on one-day physical remand and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term.