UrduPoint.com

Social Media Trolling Accused Remanded In FIA Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Social media trolling accused remanded in FIA custody

A local court on Thursday handed over a doctor, allegedly involved in social media trolling against the institutions, to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on one-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :A local court on Thursday handed over a doctor, allegedly involved in social media trolling against the institutions, to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on one-day physical remand.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk conducted the proceedings, wherein the FIA officials produced Dr Sahar Saud.

The officials submitted that the accused was arrested on criminal charges under the Cyber Crimes Act. They submitted that the accused was involved in social media trolling against institutions. The court was requested to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused for completing the investigation process from him.

However, the court handed over the accused to the FIA on one-day physical remand and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

Related Topics

Social Media Doctor Saud Federal Investigation Agency Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

13 drug peddlers, bootleggers held; 18 kg hashish ..

13 drug peddlers, bootleggers held; 18 kg hashish recovered

2 minutes ago
 Calls for restraint after fighting returns to Ethi ..

Calls for restraint after fighting returns to Ethiopia

2 minutes ago
 KP govt to fully support rain, flood affectees: Mi ..

KP govt to fully support rain, flood affectees: Minister Anwer

2 minutes ago
 Farmers advised not to burn paddy stubble

Farmers advised not to burn paddy stubble

2 minutes ago
 Witness Tells Inquiry Commission Australian Youth ..

Witness Tells Inquiry Commission Australian Youth Prison Ran 'Gladiator Pit'

9 minutes ago
 Khursheed Shah for speed up rescue, relief operati ..

Khursheed Shah for speed up rescue, relief operations

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.