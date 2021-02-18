UrduPoint.com
Social Media Unavoidable In Modern Era: Suri

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:23 PM

National Assembly, Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Suri Khan Thursday said that the information provided should be of the highest quality to motivate people for the political participation and media could play an imperative role in that regard

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly, Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Suri Khan Thursday said that the information provided should be of the highest quality to motivate people for the political participation and media could play an imperative role in that regard.

Addressing a closing ceremony of two-day International Media Conference at Fatima Jinnah Women University in Rawalpindi and the inaugural of Doctoral spring school combined function here on Thursday, he said that the effects of social media were unavoidable in this modern era.

To address the ethical and privacy concerns on digital media we need to have national dialogues and such conferences were a way of providing a platform to intellectual minds, he added.

He further highlighted the new initiatives of E-governance by the present government such as E-land record and promotion of FIR culture.

We appreciate the positive criticism but criticism for the sake of negativity should be eliminated from digital platforms.

Vice Chancellor, Dr. Saima Hamid welcomed the guests and informed that besides Covid-19, FJWU was able to host an International level conference. She especially thanked PHEC for their financial support. She further added that Fatima Jinnah Women University was all for Women empowerment and its core aim was to provide a vibrant academic environment for the young Pakistani women.

Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid Chairman, Punjab Higher education Commission, in his virtual address, said that the conferences like this could play a vital role in spreading awareness among the learners and the students.

