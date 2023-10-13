Open Menu

Social Media Use Linked To Developing Depression

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Social media use linked to developing depression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Young adults, who use more social media, are significantly more likely to develop depression within six months, regardless of personality type, finds a new study.

The findings, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports, showed that the people with high agreeableness were 49 per cent less likely to become depressed than those with low agreeableness.

"Previous research has linked the development of depression with numerous factors," said the authors, including Chunhua Cao, an assistant professor in the College of education at the University of Alabama.

"However, the literature has been lacking in studies that focus on how various personality characteristics may interact with social media use and depression. This new study addressed these important research questions, finding strong and linear associations of depression across all personality traits," they added.

The team also found that those with high neuroticism were twice as likely to develop depression than those with low neuroticism when using more than 300 minutes of social media per day, Medical Daily reported .

For the study, the team involved a sample of more than 1,000 US adults between the ages of 18 to 30.

Depression was measured using the Patient Health Questionnaire. Social media was measured by asking participants how much daily time was spent using popular social media platforms.

The authors suggest that problematic social comparison can enhance negative feelings about oneself and others, which could explain how the risk of depression increases with increased social media use.

Engaging primarily in negative content can also enhance these feelings. And lastly, engaging in more social media reduces opportunities for in-person interactions and activities outside the home.

Related Topics

Education Social Media Young May Media All Depression

Recent Stories

National Library and Archives signs MoU with State ..

National Library and Archives signs MoU with State Archival Service of Ukraine

23 minutes ago
 Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day wi ..

Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day with Palestine’ globally

32 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landown ..

Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landowners to help them pay out elect ..

57 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Com ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Committee meeting, calls for unif ..

1 hour ago
 All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland ..

All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland quarter-final

57 minutes ago
 HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

57 minutes ago
World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

56 minutes ago
 Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

57 minutes ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreb ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

56 minutes ago
 De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Austra ..

De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Australia in World Cup

56 minutes ago
 CDA chief inspects development work of C Sector

CDA chief inspects development work of C Sector

56 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Qatari ambassador to UAE

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Qatari ambassador to UAE

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan