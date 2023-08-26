Open Menu

Social Media Use May Actually Not Cause Depression In Kids, Young Adults

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Social media use may actually not cause depression in kids, young adults

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Increased use of social media may not lead to symptoms of anxiety and depression in kids in the precarious 10-16-year age group, new research has claimed.

"The prevalence of anxiety and depression has increased. As has the use of social media. Many people, therefore, believe that there has to be a correlation," said Silje Steinsbekk, a professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's (NTNU) department of psychology.

But that is not the case if we are to believe the results of the study published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior.

"Young people's use of social media is a topic that often creates strong emotions, and there is a lot of concern among both parents and professionals," Steinsbekk said.

During the study, researchers followed 800 children in Trondheim, a city in Norway, over a six-year period in order to look for correlations between the use of social media and the development of symptoms of mental illness, Medical Daily reported.

They collected data every other year, from the year in which the children were ten years old until they turned 16 years of age.

Symptoms of anxiety and depression were identified through diagnostic interviews with both the children and their parents.

The outcome was the same for both boys and girls. The results were the same regardless of whether the children published posts and pictures via their own social media pages or whether they liked and commented on posts published by others.

"By following the same subjects over a number of years, recording symptoms of mental illness through in-depth interviews and examining various types of social media use, our study has enabled us to take a more detailed look and provide a more nuanced picture of the correlations," Steinsbekk said.

Related Topics

Technology Social Media Norway Young Trondheim Same Lead May From Depression

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centr ..

UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre co-host ‘A Call from Spa ..

3 minutes ago
 At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

26 minutes ago
 NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ..

NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ISS

26 minutes ago
 Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under de ..

Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota

28 minutes ago
 CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservo ..

CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservoirs to cope with water scarcit ..

28 minutes ago
 Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony ..

Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony

28 minutes ago
AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fine ..

AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fined dairy

28 minutes ago
 Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime ..

Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

49 minutes ago
 AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS ..

AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS Asif Shah

49 minutes ago
 Probation officers from information group visits S ..

Probation officers from information group visits Sindh University

49 minutes ago
 Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continu ..

Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continues

49 minutes ago
 83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours ..

83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan